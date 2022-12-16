Update demo - full customization for controllers/joysticks/steering wheels

Demolishers!

We took great care to create a system that is both flexible and easy to use. With it you can use any number and any type of controllers. Also, we did our best to allow you to assign whatever button or axis to every important function. In the future we will also add options to calibrate and fine-tune your axes to give you the best experience you can have.

In the instructions below, we show you how to setup custom controls.

⦁ Select your controller here:

⦁ This button allows you to remove the current assignment.

⦁ To assign a button select a function…

… and press the chosen button. Only buttons from the selected controller will be pooled. You can also assign an axis as a button (for ex. LT/RT on a controller).

⦁ To assign an axis, first select chosen function from the list

⦁ There are 4 modes available: Axis, Buttons, Axis with a modifier, Buttons with a modifier

⦁ Axis/Buttons

To assign simply select the function and use chosen axis or button

⦁ Axis/Buttons with Modifier

Axis/Buttons with Modifier is a special function that allows you to use the same controller axis for multiple functions. In practice, the Modifier works like a Shift Key – pressing it will override the default function and use this one instead.

EXAMPLE:

Let’s use this method to setup the Xbox 360 controller to the SAE pattern instead of the default ISO.

For the sake of this presentation, we’ll use an empty layout but you can just as easily modify an existing one.

⦁ Start by assigning button functions:

⦁ Assign the RT/RB to the right track

⦁ Select right track forward

⦁ Select no binding and press RT to assign it

⦁ Return to the list

⦁ Select the right track backward

⦁ Choose BUTTONS mode

⦁ Select no binding next to RIGHT TRACK BACKWARD + and assign RB

⦁ Repeat the same for the left track

⦁ Select rotate cabin (left, right), axis mode, and assign left stick X (horizontal) axis.

⦁ Select rotate boom (up, down), axis mode, and assign left stick Y (vertical) axis.

⦁ Now, let’s move on to the right stick. Select extend attachment, axis mode, and assign right stick X axis.

⦁ Select rotate arm (up, down), axis mode, and assign right stick Y axis.

⦁ We also need to rotate the shears

⦁ Select rotate attachment horizontally

⦁ Change mode to BUTTONS

⦁ Assign D-Pad left/right to the appropriate functions

⦁ That leaves us with camera controls. Since we’ve already assigned all controller axes we’ll use the modifier.

⦁ Select rotate camera

⦁ Choose AXIS WITH MODIFIER mode

⦁ First assign the left stick button to the MODIFIER

⦁ Now let’s assign the right stick axes to both functions

This means that when we press the right stick button the left stick will control the camera instead of the excavator’s left joystick.

⦁ Repeat the same steps for camera zoom with the right stick button and left stick y.

That’s it. We’ve created working SAE controls for our controller from scratch.

Some additional rules/tips when creating custom control schemes:

⦁ A single axis can be assigned to only one function without modifiers.

⦁ You cannot use the same button for the modifier and a normal function.

⦁ On the other hand, a button can be used as a modifier for multiple functions.

⦁ You do not have to assign every function for a single controller.

⦁ If you want to assign a full axis to one of the tracks, best assign it to the left/right track forward functions.

Demolish Games crew