New Content - Warehouse and Achievements

Dear Players,

This is the first time we have spoken to you via Steam. A strange feeling!

Some of you have already managed to play "fig.". We are glad that you like the visuals and audio setting, but we also fully understand the complaints about the small amount of content.

The "fig." was intended to be our side idea, born out of our love for platformers and pixel art. Emerging alongside Electrician Simulator, however, the small project turned out to be more than just an internal prototype. We were pleased with its form and shape, so we wanted to share this game with you!

However, not everything worked out...

There needed to be more content. Not that there wasn't any, of course. But there was too little of it to satisfy you all. That's why we added the Laboratory mode to the game a few weeks ago, which is a series of logic puzzles solved by the title character. But it doesn't stop there...

Today we are releasing the third and final game mode! Warehouse is where you will take on the enemies of the main character for a change. Enemies who have been abandoned and left for dead in the wasteland warehouse. But now they are trying to prove their worth by unlocking more passages and achieving their only goal - fig. must die!

For players who like challenges, we've also added Achievements. Some are simple, and some require a bit of focus and agility. Well, but who, if not you, will get them all?

And so we bring you what is probably the final version of the game "fig.", which is a mix and match of different ideas for characters and gameplay. We believe that you will find something to your liking in this several-hour-long, intense adventure, and you will like the world and the characters. And who knows, you may give some ideas for a bigger, full-fledged sequel.

Greetings and have fun,

The Take IT Studio team!