Releasing v1.0!

I'm gonna be honest, the last two months, especially the last couple of weeks, have been hectic. But it's all been worth it. We present to you the biggest and best update we've ever done! In fact, we've changed so much about the game, that it felt it deserves a new name as well. What once was "The Wizard: WizHader Edition" is now "Kevin's Path to Wizdom"! And that is not all! There is still a long list of improvements and even one or two new features, that we plan to deliver in upcoming patches. So keep your eyes peeled!

Here is a quick overview over the biggest changes in v1.0:

Spells now cost mana to cast

Spell pages improve spell of your choice

Chest+Key improves health or mana

New belt to carry potions & keys

Two additional spells (one hidden)

Two additional levels

Several new music tracks

Remastered all music tracks

Improved story

A lot more secrets!

Enemies are a little smarter

Prettier menus

Prettier spellcasting

Prettier and improved levels

and more!

We've been in Early Access for two years. Thanks to everyone who helped us in that time we were able to try various things and get valuable feedback. However much of that time was also spent doing contract work to keep on the lights here in the Hypnotic Owl headquarter. In that time we've noticed a understandable loss of motivation to try and retry the game. So instead of boring everyone with tedious little changes, we took a coupe of months to work on this update in secret to surprise everyone. Surprise! Of course we did lots of internal playtests to make sure everything works, but nobody is perfect and I expect that some new bugs will emerge. Rest assured that we will try and squish them as soon as possible. For that reason we also added a new "Report Bug" button in the in-game menu. Please use it, if you find anything!

Thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!

<3 Your Hypnotic Owl Team