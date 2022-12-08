Modifications Update

Various improvements and rebalance:

The progression of the number of enemies has been reworked - now it smoother.

Hard injuries removed from easy difficulty.

All methods of self-ignition with a flamethrower have been reduced.

Boss 1 got new special action.



Injury 'No numbers' now will also distort scene texts.

Modification 'Energy pool' now will increase max energy by 500 (was 750).

Modification 'Wide Swings' improved: melee attacks will ignore shield in the hands of the enemy.

Modification 'Gap' improved to 'Gatekeeper' : now it will increase health of barricade, turret, bench and all doors on level.

Stomp's modification 'Stronger' now have chance to drop hat from affected enemies.

Repair's modification 'Sapper' improved: now first charge of trap also increase it's damage.

New content:

Added new injury 'Time Speed' - increases speed of time by 15%.

Added new injury 'Switch Sides' - all player's movement commands rotated by 90° (forward now left, left is now bawards etc.).

Added new injury 'Items Swap' - player will be stunned with every item swap.

Added new injury 'Western View' - vision will be reduced while moving.

Added new injury 'Abilities Cost' - energy cost of all active abilities will be raised.

Added new Mine's modification 'Additional Charge' - Mine will detonate one more time, after reloading.

Added new Hypnosis modification 'Wave' - change spread form from sphere to wave.

Added new modification 'Hustle' - after each 8 portions of received melee damage, player will get an movement speed boost and ability to walk through enemies.

Added new modification 'Looter' - increases chances to find something in boxes and safes.

Added new modification 'Inner Energy' - preventing one portion of energy consumption, every 40 seconds.

Added new modification 'Survivalist' - reduces duration of all bad statuses and white screen effect.

Added new modification 'Trained Body' - first injury will be skipped; Increases resistance to bullets, ice and electricity.

Added new modification 'Messenger' - player would have speed boost between waves; player will receive speed boost, every time consumable item used.

Added new modification 'Personal Factory' - ammo will be constantly regaining, while melee weapon is in hands.

Added new modification 'Combo' - each successful light melee attack increases damage from the next heavy attack.

Added new modification 'Better Block' - melee movement slowing effect reduced; reduces melee block restoration time; block wave will drop hat from enemies with chance.

Added new bullets modification 'Back to Sender' - after hit, bullet will fly back to player with delay (can harm only enemies).

January price changes: big chance that price of the game will be scaled by Steam's new currency conversion recommendations, after new year. This means in some currences price will rise and in some will go down.