Development Branch update - v0.6.009

Build 10105305 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 11:46:07 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.009) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a minor performance and code refactoring update, it should lead to almost invisible changes and maybe some performances improvements.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.009 : Minor Technical Shenanigans

Clean up some models to improve performances : Containers, Energy generators, ...

Reduce Heater T5 Smoke

Clean up some unused code

Improve Reflexion Probe performances

Change the loading system of the planet

Update Unity version to 2020.3.42

Brice for Miju Games