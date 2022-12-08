 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Planet Crafter update for 8 December 2022

Development Branch update - v0.6.009

Share · View all patches · Build 10105305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.009) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a minor performance and code refactoring update, it should lead to almost invisible changes and maybe some performances improvements.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.009 : Minor Technical Shenanigans

  • Clean up some models to improve performances : Containers, Energy generators, ...
  • Reduce Heater T5 Smoke
  • Clean up some unused code
  • Improve Reflexion Probe performances
  • Change the loading system of the planet
  • Update Unity version to 2020.3.42

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10105305
Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link