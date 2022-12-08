Regarding the phenomenon of not being able to sync saved data to the Steam cloud

Eligible Customers
-Customers who have launched and played on Steam prior to December 8, 2012 (17:20 JST)
We have confirmed that save data was not syncing properly to the Steam Cloud.
The issue has been fixed and the following steps will ensure that your save data is synced properly.
(1) Restart the Steam application.
(2) Launch the game.
(3) Exit the game
How to check if data has been saved to the cloud
①Display the Steam Cloud from the following URL
https://store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage
2) Find "Gunya Monster" from the list and display the file.
(3) You can check the data in the file.
Changed depots in test-play branch