Regarding the phenomenon of not being able to sync saved data to the Steam cloud

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Eligible Customers

-Customers who have launched and played on Steam prior to December 8, 2012 (17:20 JST)

We have confirmed that save data was not syncing properly to the Steam Cloud.

The issue has been fixed and the following steps will ensure that your save data is synced properly.

(1) Restart the Steam application.

(2) Launch the game.

(3) Exit the game

How to check if data has been saved to the cloud

①Display the Steam Cloud from the following URL

https://store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage

2) Find "Gunya Monster" from the list and display the file.

(3) You can check the data in the file.