Yuletide 2022 Preview

Hello Miners,

The next seasonal event is upon us! ‘Tis the season for celebration, presents, and work-related activities to earn said presents. Yuletide begins December 15th!

There is much to experience during this time of giving, so buckle up and hold on for deer life as we go through all of them.

It would not be Yuletide without festive hats. And in tune with the holiday spirit, you will get all hats from previous Xmas events. So you can spread some Yuletide while working on the jolly Yuletide Assignment only available during this most festive of seasons.

Yearly Performance Bonus

The company has been doing quite well, and Management wishes to recognize your exemplary effort and impressive performance in the best way possible: Paid overtime A special assignment unlocking a hefty Yuletide payout! Sleigh your way through all the missions, and you will also receive the unique Reindeer Games hat. Shine a light with a nose so bright and guide your team safely through the night*. Or safely through the caves of Hoxxes, to find something completely special.

*the red nose is decorative, does not actually light up

Double Season XP event



Management has ordered a special shipment of decorative Yuletide Elves for the festivities. But the same freighter that lost the Best Wurst Beer mugs also managed to lose this delivery on approach to the Space Rigs. So now the caves of Hoxxes are filled with Elves…

It is up to you to save Yuletide, Miners! If you come across one of these decorative Yuletide Elves on a mission, please pick it up and deposit it. Doing so will earn you double Season XP for the mission, as a recognition of your (s)elf-less dedication to the company.

Oh, and there will of course also be decorations. Lots of decorations.



AND we have a special Yuletide surprise for you, to be opened once the event starts.

Yuletide will run from December 15th until January 5th. Merry Workmas, Miners.

Rock and Stone!



With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew