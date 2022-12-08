Patch 0.8898

Share · View all patches · Build 10105012 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello there adventurers! This patch has a handful of different things. As always, thank you for your feedback!

Trinkets that give a card now showcase the given card in their tooltips.

Adjusted the execution order of Shield Tactics. Now the push mechanic triggers first instead of the card draw.

Added proper resolution picking to the options panel.

Added a safety feature when the user creates erroneous edits to the settings.xml.

Fixed an input problem related to clicking on a constrained hero and immediately hovering over the cards in hand resulting in the card being picked up.

Fixed a crash when a polymorphed larva was attacked.

Fixed Hidden tools on boost effect not triggering.

Fixed Tombstone trinket not properly triggering when an enemy dies from poison damage during the enemies turn.

Fixed an issue with the patch notes menu not closing properly.

Balance: The Succession now exhausts when used in its draw phase.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks