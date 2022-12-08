 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 8 December 2022

Patch 0.8898

Patch 0.8898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there adventurers! This patch has a handful of different things. As always, thank you for your feedback!

  • Trinkets that give a card now showcase the given card in their tooltips.
  • Adjusted the execution order of Shield Tactics. Now the push mechanic triggers first instead of the card draw.
  • Added proper resolution picking to the options panel.
  • Added a safety feature when the user creates erroneous edits to the settings.xml.
  • Fixed an input problem related to clicking on a constrained hero and immediately hovering over the cards in hand resulting in the card being picked up.
  • Fixed a crash when a polymorphed larva was attacked.
  • Fixed Hidden tools on boost effect not triggering.
  • Fixed Tombstone trinket not properly triggering when an enemy dies from poison damage during the enemies turn.
  • Fixed an issue with the patch notes menu not closing properly.
  • Balance: The Succession now exhausts when used in its draw phase.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

