Patch 0.8898

Hello there adventurers! This patch has a handful of different things. As always, thank you for your feedback!
- Trinkets that give a card now showcase the given card in their tooltips.
- Adjusted the execution order of Shield Tactics. Now the push mechanic triggers first instead of the card draw.
- Added proper resolution picking to the options panel.
- Added a safety feature when the user creates erroneous edits to the settings.xml.
- Fixed an input problem related to clicking on a constrained hero and immediately hovering over the cards in hand resulting in the card being picked up.
- Fixed a crash when a polymorphed larva was attacked.
- Fixed Hidden tools on boost effect not triggering.
- Fixed Tombstone trinket not properly triggering when an enemy dies from poison damage during the enemies turn.
- Fixed an issue with the patch notes menu not closing properly.
- Balance: The Succession now exhausts when used in its draw phase.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update