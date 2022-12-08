Patch 12/08/2022

We continue to read your letters and already prepared a new set of fixes:

• During the chase in the basement your opponent could get stuck in the mechanical door. Fixed.

• Now you don't have to accurately aim at the pyrotechnic flare to take it out of the drawer — you just need to click on the drawer again.

• Now the interaction area of pyrotechnic flares become larger to make it easier to interact with them.

• A bug in screen resolution settings has been fixed.

• Interaction with the door in the scene of the first meeting with the enemy, during which your pursuer could get stuck in the door, has been fixed.

• Now you can hide under the table by aiming at the entire table.

• We fixed a bug where the player could climb onto the table during getting out from under the table.

• Now, if you have a gun, you can shoot the lock on the door by simply clicking on the door.

• We fixed a bug where pyrotechnic flare behaved strangely if you use it before the start of the scene in the hallway of the second floor.

• The first clue that you can get under the table now is more visible.

Thank you!