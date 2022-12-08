 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 8 December 2022

2022/12/8_18:51

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Try again to fix the BUG of the initial character level showing 199, which should be caused by the fact that the computer language does not support Chinese. If this update fixes this BUG, please send me a reply, thank you. If not, try adding Chinese to the language options on your computer

