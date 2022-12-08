Regarding the reported issue of the Digital DX edition bonus

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For those who bought the Digital DX edition,

We are getting reports that players could not get the bonus rewards of Soul Coins and Soul Gems even though they bought the Digital DX edition.

We have released a DLC to cover that problem on December 6th at 9:00 AM JST.

However, we are still experiencing a situation in which eligible customers are unable to receive the product.

We are investigating the cause of the problem. We will inform you as soon as we figure out when we can provide the rewards properly.

We apologize for the inconvenience it caused users who have been looking forward to it.

We will do our best to deliver them as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding.