Updated instructions on December 8th.

1.Fixed the BUG in the home

2. Fixed the BUG that the wetland copy BOSS would not appear.

3.Adjusted Mingyi skills: Hong liu All members' physical attack is increased to +15%,+30%,+50% and their HP is adjusted to+30%,+50% and+100%.

4. Adjusted Qiqi skills: Team member rampage Critical hit damage of all team members increased to+30%,+40% and+50%.