Many crashes fixed! Patch notes for 50.02 (December 8, 2022)

Tarn here!

This is a quick release mainly to handle a widescreen crash and some menu issues there. With that stabilized, we'll be able to start properly addressing the reports and feedback we've collected for a bulkier patch next. Thanks for a wonderful launch!

Major bug fixes

Fixed crash from compressed menu lists (e.g. workshop assignment) on widescreen default settings

Changed init option for interface pixel width to be a percentage (to fix many widescreen menu issues)

Stopped fishing from hugely amplifying creature agitation in the wilds (zeroed general agitation level in old saves)

Graphics additions/changes

Improved images for planned walls, floors, and fortifications

Updated doors, hatches, chests, and other containers so that palettes will affect handles and other add-ons if the mods desire it, but made the default behavior consistently not palettize these add-ons

Missing occupied animal trap images included

-Tarn

P.S.

Editor's note from Kitfox: this will help MANY of the crashes ya'll are experiencing. Basically anytime it crashed in a menu, I suspect this version will fix it. There's still a few less common bugs of course, so we know we have lots of work left, but I suspect this will make it MUCH more stable for those of you who were having trouble and weren't using 1920x1080 resolutions. Thank you for your patience thus far.