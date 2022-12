Patchnotes via Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hammer Expert (Kill Added Stats) has been temporarily removed Wasp Expert (Kill Added Stat Edition) has been temporarily removed The effect of Wasp Expert (reduced price) has been adjusted to reduce the recruitment price of soldier bee by 100, but reduce health and damage by 35% Marksman [Shooting Squad] changed its price to 100. At the beginning of battle, summon 5 fangs of the same rank as the longbow to fight alongside you