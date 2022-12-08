P&C Beta Update: 08.12.22

In just a week, so much has been added! Oni is only missing her final event now, I'll say no more!

Thanks for your support through the years, I'll keep working hard to try to give back a fraction of what I've received ❤️

Have a BIG FISH for now.

Size: 770.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Oni Event IV is now playable!

ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now be gifted Frog Girl Bath Water (chance of +20%/-20% to the stats of the next Champion fighting in the Colosseum)

ːswirliesː Oni Princess has now her Wishes

ːswirliesː Oni Progeny Skills have been implemented

ːswirliesː "Shade Princesses" swapped with the hostage now show the correct sprite once visited

ːswirliesː Oni events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too

ːswirliesː Oni added to Bird Princess' STAMP mechanics

ːswirliesː Abyssal Blessing! / Eggmastery! / Mighty! wishes have been added to Djinn (Desert) Princess available ones

ːswirliesː Worr now appears in Oni territory too

ːswirliesː New Tea Mechanics! Visit the Laundry in the Queen's Castle and pay if you want Green/Red/Purple Tea to be served at the next Tea Party. It has various effects...

ːswirliesː Mermaid Bilge treasures drop rates have been adjusted and Oni's have been added

ːswirliesː Heirs aren't allowed in Tea Parties anymore

ːswirliesː Intimidate Skill added! Available to Dragons, Mermaids, Oni

ːswirliesː Mermaids have no access to the Thicc Fat Skill anymore

ːswirliesː Dragons have no access to the Daredevil Skill anymore

ːswirliesː Slime Bubbly form can now be reverted only by interacting with the leaking tube again

ːswirliesː Reigns still standing, with their Princess dead, are now shown in black and white in the Status Menu

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Maverick" Progeny returning to the Campsite on the same night if the Knight enters and leaves the tent

ːswirliesː Optimizations around Slime siege and boss maps

ːswirliesː Adjustments some Dragon sprites (III body type)

ːswirliesː Fixed Queen New Clothes disappearing when a Progeny is taken back from the box

ːswirliesː Fixed fighting for Oni not rewarding the player with 1 Affinity

ːswirliesː Fixed Silver Teaspoon not working in Tea Parties the Knight didn't participate

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties happening overnight even if you played the event during the day