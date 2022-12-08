P&C Beta Update: 08.12.22

In just a week, so much has been added! Oni is only missing her final event now, I'll say no more!
Thanks for your support through the years, I'll keep working hard to try to give back a fraction of what I've received ❤️
Have a BIG FISH for now.
Size: 770.8 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Oni Event IV is now playable!
ːswirliesː Oni Princess can now be gifted Frog Girl Bath Water (chance of +20%/-20% to the stats of the next Champion fighting in the Colosseum)
ːswirliesː Oni Princess has now her Wishes
ːswirliesː Oni Progeny Skills have been implemented
ːswirliesː "Shade Princesses" swapped with the hostage now show the correct sprite once visited
ːswirliesː Oni events are now calculated in REMIX Mode too
ːswirliesː Oni added to Bird Princess' STAMP mechanics
ːswirliesː Abyssal Blessing! / Eggmastery! / Mighty! wishes have been added to Djinn (Desert) Princess available ones
ːswirliesː Worr now appears in Oni territory too
ːswirliesː New Tea Mechanics! Visit the Laundry in the Queen's Castle and pay if you want Green/Red/Purple Tea to be served at the next Tea Party. It has various effects...
ːswirliesː Mermaid Bilge treasures drop rates have been adjusted and Oni's have been added
ːswirliesː Heirs aren't allowed in Tea Parties anymore
ːswirliesː Intimidate Skill added! Available to Dragons, Mermaids, Oni
ːswirliesː Mermaids have no access to the Thicc Fat Skill anymore
ːswirliesː Dragons have no access to the Daredevil Skill anymore
ːswirliesː Slime Bubbly form can now be reverted only by interacting with the leaking tube again
ːswirliesː Reigns still standing, with their Princess dead, are now shown in black and white in the Status Menu
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed "Maverick" Progeny returning to the Campsite on the same night if the Knight enters and leaves the tent
ːswirliesː Optimizations around Slime siege and boss maps
ːswirliesː Adjustments some Dragon sprites (III body type)
ːswirliesː Fixed Queen New Clothes disappearing when a Progeny is taken back from the box
ːswirliesː Fixed fighting for Oni not rewarding the player with 1 Affinity
ːswirliesː Fixed Silver Teaspoon not working in Tea Parties the Knight didn't participate
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties happening overnight even if you played the event during the day
Changed depots in beta branch