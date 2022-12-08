 Skip to content

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 update for 8 December 2022

Hey everyone, this is Planck noise, this update may seem outrageous

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The combination of materials and picture materials has been strengthened to make them closer:
for example
1 In the lower right corner of the main game interface, the current material and picture material will be displayed
2 When the material is changed, it will switch to display the current material that will be built

material
1 Deleted some original picture materials
2 Removed almost all 3D material

Replaced the materials in ontable and future monochrome pictures

Operating mechanism:
Now you need to hold down the tab button to expand the box, and then select the corresponding area before you can start smooth construction

