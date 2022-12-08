Hey everyone, this is Planck noise, this update may seem outrageous

The combination of materials and picture materials has been strengthened to make them closer:
for example
1 In the lower right corner of the main game interface, the current material and picture material will be displayed
2 When the material is changed, it will switch to display the current material that will be built
material
1 Deleted some original picture materials
2 Removed almost all 3D material
Replaced the materials in ontable and future monochrome pictures
Operating mechanism:
Now you need to hold down the tab button to expand the box, and then select the corresponding area before you can start smooth construction
Changed files in this update