[Announcement] Anniversary of “Hard Truck Apocalypse”

Survivors!

December 8 is a special day for Targem Games. On this day 17 years ago, the widely acclaimed videogame “Ex Machina”, also known as “Hard Truck Apocalypse”, was released.

Because of this special day, we are giving away 1 day of premium subscription and 2 “I love Ex Machina” stickers to all Crossout players. To receive the gift, you need to log into the game before December 10, 2022, 23:59 GMT, and accept it in the upper right corner of the garage screen.

Also, there’s a special contest that begins today. We invite you to recreate any car that was featured in the game “Hard Truck Apocalypse”. Out of all entries, we will select the 5 best works, whose authors will receive the “Wholesale recall” pack.

Conditions:

Upload your blueprint to the exhibition with the EX_EN tag.

tag. The entry can be created in the armoured car slot or in the leviathan slot.

The entry should not contain offensive and symbols, obscene language, references to prohibited groups and societies, elements of erotic content, also should not violate the game’s rules.

Only one entry is accepted from each participant.

By participating in the contest, you consent to the use of your work at our discretion.

Entry submission deadline: until December 13, 23:59 GMT

Good luck!

