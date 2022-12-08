working on a story mode for scare girl a home invasion and im removing multiplayer until i fix it and im working on a battle royal game thats going to be free for a bit. ok im back from work now lets work on the game.
Scare Girl update for 8 December 2022
working on a story mode for scare girl a home invasion
