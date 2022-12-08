Share · View all patches · Build 10104357 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

RPG Maker MZ v1.6.1 is now available on Steam.

The content is a fix for a bug that occurred in v1.6.0.

note:

-In some environments, when running test play, battle test, or deployed apps, the loading mark remains rotating and the operation does not progress or takes a long time.

-Horizontal scrollbars for executable content are not displayed

-Changed NW.js to the same version as v1.5.0 (v0.69.1 -> v0.48.4)

If a profile error occurs when executing the test play, please delete the following files (deletion will not erase project data or saves).

Windows: C:\Users{UserName}\AppData\Local\rmmz-game

Mac: /Users/{UserName}/Library/Application Support/rmmz-game

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.