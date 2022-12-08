 Skip to content

RPG Maker MZ update for 8 December 2022

RPG Maker MZ v1.6.1 is now available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RPG Maker MZ v1.6.1 is now available on Steam.
The content is a fix for a bug that occurred in v1.6.0.

note:
-In some environments, when running test play, battle test, or deployed apps, the loading mark remains rotating and the operation does not progress or takes a long time.
-Horizontal scrollbars for executable content are not displayed
-Changed NW.js to the same version as v1.5.0 (v0.69.1 -> v0.48.4)

If a profile error occurs when executing the test play, please delete the following files (deletion will not erase project data or saves).

Windows: C:\Users{UserName}\AppData\Local\rmmz-game
Mac: /Users/{UserName}/Library/Application Support/rmmz-game

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Changed files in this update

