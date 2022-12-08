 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 8 December 2022

BETA 2.67

Build 10104262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NPC's now fall in the opposite direction to the impact when being struck by player weapons or cannon fire.

  • Small optimisation. NPC rigidbodies deactivate a few seconds after death.

  • Adjusted Smoke Shield upgrade price. Smoke shields can only be used only once per siege, however, they can be used again next siege and do not require re-purchasing from the shop.

  • Added Smoke Shield step to the tutorial.

  • Added Game Timer hint to the loading screen. Namely the Game Timer not stopping when NPC's are inside the keep. You can only endure a siege by eliminating all pawns within keep boundaries.

  • Added Player Gaze hint to the loading box. Player wrist display buttons can only be activated if looking directly at the screen.

  • NPC's now react visibly when hit yet not killed.

  • Player can now be killed by cannon fire.

  • Increased duration of loading screen by 3 seconds so hints can be read in full.

  • Added Hint Screens to the space station, which display a new Game Hint every 35 seconds.

