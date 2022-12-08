NPC's now fall in the opposite direction to the impact when being struck by player weapons or cannon fire.

Small optimisation. NPC rigidbodies deactivate a few seconds after death.

Adjusted Smoke Shield upgrade price. Smoke shields can only be used only once per siege, however, they can be used again next siege and do not require re-purchasing from the shop.

Added Smoke Shield step to the tutorial.

Added Game Timer hint to the loading screen. Namely the Game Timer not stopping when NPC's are inside the keep. You can only endure a siege by eliminating all pawns within keep boundaries.

Added Player Gaze hint to the loading box. Player wrist display buttons can only be activated if looking directly at the screen.

NPC's now react visibly when hit yet not killed.

Player can now be killed by cannon fire.

Increased duration of loading screen by 3 seconds so hints can be read in full.