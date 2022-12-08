 Skip to content

Dying Light 2 update for 8 December 2022

Update 1.8 is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update
In update 1.8 we would like to highlight a few features that were implemented along the quality of life changes in the game:

  • Biters' behavior changes - Biters will be more aggressive
  • Benchmark option on PC - you can start it from the video settings.
  • LOD Range Multiplier - this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!
  • Motion Sickness Reduction preset (available in the Accessibility menu).
  • XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.
  • Rendering and Lighting improvements.

As usual, we’ve worked on bug fixes and issues, mostly focusing on the Bloody Ties DLC. Check the entire list below:

Gameplay Updates

  • Fixed a problem with getting on a bicycle after starting the bicycle challenge allowing players to complete the task
  • Fixed an issue on PS5 during the Markers of Plague quest, related to Aiden being stuck after injecting the first inhibitor
  • Fixed an issue where the player could not progress with the Combat Challenge, because of missing interaction prompt
  • No shortcuts! Removed a spot in the Opera that allowed players to skip all Madman From Villedor phases
  • Fixed a black screen after canceling the Prince of Thieves Challenge
  • Fixed a black screen after starting Tower of Babel Challenge
  • Tweaked Skullface resistances to elemental damage, making him more challenging than before
  • Fixed an issue where biters sometimes dealt 0 damage to the player
  • [Xbox/PlayStation] Players can no longer get stuck during the Crystal White quest
  • Fixed an issue where the finisher would not deal damage to Skullface
  • Fixed an issue with legendary encounters rewarding the players with only mutation samples
  • Fixed an issue with missing objective marker when tracking the Sattelite Dream quest
  • Fixed an issue with some zip lines floating in the air
  • [PS4] Fixed progress lock during the Water Tower quest
  • [Xbox] Preset items will be correctly given during the Prince of Thieves Challenge, and One Day In Harran Spectacle
  • Fixed an issue with outfits not being unlocked as quest rewards in Bloody Ties DLC
  • Fixed some shield mods being duplicated in craftmaster’s upgrade tab
  • Fixed an issue with weapon mods being improperly displayed when previewing multiple opera costumes
  • Headshots with the bows should now deal the appropriate amount of damage
  • Tweaked player damage scaling in the Opera to make fights more challenging
  • Fixed Human enemy AI, which no longer allows them to use Skullface skillset
  • Players are now able to drop rewards bought from Carnage Hall rewards vendor
  • Swing animations are now faster to feel more on par with Dying Light 1
  • Fixed an issue with restarting challenges at the Opera
  • True Nightrunner achievement should now be unlocked properly after completing all the Nightrunner trials
  • Fixed Deathloop in the opera after killing the guard
  • Madmen of Villedor parkour challenge tweaks

Co-op Updates

  • Fixed crashes happening on Xbox when accepting invite to your friend’s session
  • Fixed an issue where the fourth player to join the session would get stuck in the table during dialogue with Severus
  • Fixed an issue with a blocked checkpoint during the Running Up That Tower Challenge in co-op
  • Improved infected AI during Run Boy Run Challenge in co-op
  • Fixed an issue with unresponsive controls after joining a co-op session on PS4
  • The game will now inform you if you’re trying to connect to a host that currently plays a dialogue or a cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where the guard was spawned on the players’ location, immediately failing the stealth mission
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the infinite wait during the dialogue before the challenge
  • Fixed an issue where players are unable to proceed to the Madmen from Villedor Challenges
  • The trophy The Madman of Villedor will be unlocked in co-op after completing the Challenges
  • Fixed multiple connection issues
  • Fixed an issue where players could be separated during the Challenges
  • Fixed some icons being too big in COOP
  • Between Two Fires Challenge progress is shared now, allowing players to finish it at once
  • Players are no longer able to bash through the doors that require the team to gather
  • Fixed issues with challenges that caused players to be stuck
  • [PS4] Fixed the game crashing after completing a windmill challenge
  • Manica Shield Ice Mods are now upgradable
  • Fixed an issue with players unable to start quests in co-op
  • Manica Shield received sounds when playing in co-op

UI/UX Updates

  • Fixed timer display during Challenges in Carnage Hall
  • Fixed an icon of one-handed Silencer Machete
  • Fixed an issue with the Carnage Manica display in the accessory while inspecting it
  • Fixed an issue where players could reach restricted areas
  • Fixed an issue with player spawning in the incorrect locations after finishing the quests
  • Fixed missing voice-overs during the Opera quests
  • Fixed asset load issue during the Treasure Hunt challenge
  • Added missing textures from the Opera localizations
  • Improved camera motion during Madmen of Villedor cinematic
  • Fixed animation of player blocking with a shield when the bow is equipped

Technical Updates

  • Low-quality preset in Video Options sets XSS on a PC with an AMD card and turns on DX12
  • Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest
  • Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts
  • Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game
  • Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices
  • Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in
  • Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing
  • Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad
  • [Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime
  • Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial
  • Fixed an issue with infected being too silent
  • [PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge
  • Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera
  • [RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode
  • [RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources
  • Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable
  • Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player
  • AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters
  • Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840x2160 to 1920x1080
  • Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher
  • Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability
  • Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry
  • Ray-tracing effects range is extended by 20%
  • Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2
  • Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing
  • Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)
  • Minor improvements to texture streaming
  • Improved tree shadows (LOD)
  • Improved fog and water reflections quality

Thanks for the continued support and feedback that you provide us on a daily basis!

If you would like to report a bug that you’ve found, feel free to message us via the Support Form!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2156750

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1537624/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Bloody_Ties/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/

Changed files in this update

