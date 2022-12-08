Update 1.8 is Live!

Game Update
In update 1.8 we would like to highlight a few features that were implemented along the quality of life changes in the game:
- Biters' behavior changes - Biters will be more aggressive
- Benchmark option on PC - you can start it from the video settings.
- LOD Range Multiplier - this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!
- Motion Sickness Reduction preset (available in the Accessibility menu).
- XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.
- Rendering and Lighting improvements.
As usual, we’ve worked on bug fixes and issues, mostly focusing on the Bloody Ties DLC. Check the entire list below:
Gameplay Updates
- Fixed a problem with getting on a bicycle after starting the bicycle challenge allowing players to complete the task
- Fixed an issue on PS5 during the Markers of Plague quest, related to Aiden being stuck after injecting the first inhibitor
- Fixed an issue where the player could not progress with the Combat Challenge, because of missing interaction prompt
- No shortcuts! Removed a spot in the Opera that allowed players to skip all Madman From Villedor phases
- Fixed a black screen after canceling the Prince of Thieves Challenge
- Fixed a black screen after starting Tower of Babel Challenge
- Tweaked Skullface resistances to elemental damage, making him more challenging than before
- Fixed an issue where biters sometimes dealt 0 damage to the player
- [Xbox/PlayStation] Players can no longer get stuck during the Crystal White quest
- Fixed an issue where the finisher would not deal damage to Skullface
- Fixed an issue with legendary encounters rewarding the players with only mutation samples
- Fixed an issue with missing objective marker when tracking the Sattelite Dream quest
- Fixed an issue with some zip lines floating in the air
- [PS4] Fixed progress lock during the Water Tower quest
- [Xbox] Preset items will be correctly given during the Prince of Thieves Challenge, and One Day In Harran Spectacle
- Fixed an issue with outfits not being unlocked as quest rewards in Bloody Ties DLC
- Fixed some shield mods being duplicated in craftmaster’s upgrade tab
- Fixed an issue with weapon mods being improperly displayed when previewing multiple opera costumes
- Headshots with the bows should now deal the appropriate amount of damage
- Tweaked player damage scaling in the Opera to make fights more challenging
- Fixed Human enemy AI, which no longer allows them to use Skullface skillset
- Players are now able to drop rewards bought from Carnage Hall rewards vendor
- Swing animations are now faster to feel more on par with Dying Light 1
- Fixed an issue with restarting challenges at the Opera
- True Nightrunner achievement should now be unlocked properly after completing all the Nightrunner trials
- Fixed Deathloop in the opera after killing the guard
- Madmen of Villedor parkour challenge tweaks
Co-op Updates
- Fixed crashes happening on Xbox when accepting invite to your friend’s session
- Fixed an issue where the fourth player to join the session would get stuck in the table during dialogue with Severus
- Fixed an issue with a blocked checkpoint during the Running Up That Tower Challenge in co-op
- Improved infected AI during Run Boy Run Challenge in co-op
- Fixed an issue with unresponsive controls after joining a co-op session on PS4
- The game will now inform you if you’re trying to connect to a host that currently plays a dialogue or a cutscene
- Fixed an issue where the guard was spawned on the players’ location, immediately failing the stealth mission
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the infinite wait during the dialogue before the challenge
- Fixed an issue where players are unable to proceed to the Madmen from Villedor Challenges
- The trophy The Madman of Villedor will be unlocked in co-op after completing the Challenges
- Fixed multiple connection issues
- Fixed an issue where players could be separated during the Challenges
- Fixed some icons being too big in COOP
- Between Two Fires Challenge progress is shared now, allowing players to finish it at once
- Players are no longer able to bash through the doors that require the team to gather
- Fixed issues with challenges that caused players to be stuck
- [PS4] Fixed the game crashing after completing a windmill challenge
- Manica Shield Ice Mods are now upgradable
- Fixed an issue with players unable to start quests in co-op
- Manica Shield received sounds when playing in co-op
UI/UX Updates
- Fixed timer display during Challenges in Carnage Hall
- Fixed an icon of one-handed Silencer Machete
- Fixed an issue with the Carnage Manica display in the accessory while inspecting it
- Fixed an issue where players could reach restricted areas
- Fixed an issue with player spawning in the incorrect locations after finishing the quests
- Fixed missing voice-overs during the Opera quests
- Fixed asset load issue during the Treasure Hunt challenge
- Added missing textures from the Opera localizations
- Improved camera motion during Madmen of Villedor cinematic
- Fixed animation of player blocking with a shield when the bow is equipped
Technical Updates
- Low-quality preset in Video Options sets XSS on a PC with an AMD card and turns on DX12
- Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest
- Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts
- Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game
- Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices
- Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in
- Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing
- Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad
- [Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime
- Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial
- Fixed an issue with infected being too silent
- [PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge
- Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera
- [RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode
- [RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources
- Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable
- Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player
- AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters
- Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840x2160 to 1920x1080
- Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher
- Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability
- Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry
- Ray-tracing effects range is extended by 20%
- Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2
- Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing
- Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)
- Minor improvements to texture streaming
- Improved tree shadows (LOD)
- Improved fog and water reflections quality
Thanks for the continued support and feedback that you provide us on a daily basis!
If you would like to report a bug that you’ve found, feel free to message us via the Support Form!
