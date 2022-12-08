Update 1.8 is Live!

Game Update

In update 1.8 we would like to highlight a few features that were implemented along the quality of life changes in the game:

Biters' behavior changes - Biters will be more aggressive

Benchmark option on PC - you can start it from the video settings.

LOD Range Multiplier - this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!

Motion Sickness Reduction preset (available in the Accessibility menu).

XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.

Rendering and Lighting improvements.

As usual, we’ve worked on bug fixes and issues, mostly focusing on the Bloody Ties DLC. Check the entire list below:

Gameplay Updates

Fixed a problem with getting on a bicycle after starting the bicycle challenge allowing players to complete the task

Fixed an issue on PS5 during the Markers of Plague quest, related to Aiden being stuck after injecting the first inhibitor

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress with the Combat Challenge, because of missing interaction prompt

No shortcuts! Removed a spot in the Opera that allowed players to skip all Madman From Villedor phases

Fixed a black screen after canceling the Prince of Thieves Challenge

Fixed a black screen after starting Tower of Babel Challenge

Tweaked Skullface resistances to elemental damage, making him more challenging than before

Fixed an issue where biters sometimes dealt 0 damage to the player

[Xbox/PlayStation] Players can no longer get stuck during the Crystal White quest

Fixed an issue where the finisher would not deal damage to Skullface

Fixed an issue with legendary encounters rewarding the players with only mutation samples

Fixed an issue with missing objective marker when tracking the Sattelite Dream quest

Fixed an issue with some zip lines floating in the air

[PS4] Fixed progress lock during the Water Tower quest

[Xbox] Preset items will be correctly given during the Prince of Thieves Challenge, and One Day In Harran Spectacle

Fixed an issue with outfits not being unlocked as quest rewards in Bloody Ties DLC

Fixed some shield mods being duplicated in craftmaster’s upgrade tab

Fixed an issue with weapon mods being improperly displayed when previewing multiple opera costumes

Headshots with the bows should now deal the appropriate amount of damage

Tweaked player damage scaling in the Opera to make fights more challenging

Fixed Human enemy AI, which no longer allows them to use Skullface skillset

Players are now able to drop rewards bought from Carnage Hall rewards vendor

Swing animations are now faster to feel more on par with Dying Light 1

Fixed an issue with restarting challenges at the Opera

True Nightrunner achievement should now be unlocked properly after completing all the Nightrunner trials

Fixed Deathloop in the opera after killing the guard

Madmen of Villedor parkour challenge tweaks

Co-op Updates

Fixed crashes happening on Xbox when accepting invite to your friend’s session

Fixed an issue where the fourth player to join the session would get stuck in the table during dialogue with Severus

Fixed an issue with a blocked checkpoint during the Running Up That Tower Challenge in co-op

Improved infected AI during Run Boy Run Challenge in co-op

Fixed an issue with unresponsive controls after joining a co-op session on PS4

The game will now inform you if you’re trying to connect to a host that currently plays a dialogue or a cutscene

Fixed an issue where the guard was spawned on the players’ location, immediately failing the stealth mission

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the infinite wait during the dialogue before the challenge

Fixed an issue where players are unable to proceed to the Madmen from Villedor Challenges

The trophy The Madman of Villedor will be unlocked in co-op after completing the Challenges

Fixed multiple connection issues

Fixed an issue where players could be separated during the Challenges

Fixed some icons being too big in COOP

Between Two Fires Challenge progress is shared now, allowing players to finish it at once

Players are no longer able to bash through the doors that require the team to gather

Fixed issues with challenges that caused players to be stuck

[PS4] Fixed the game crashing after completing a windmill challenge

Manica Shield Ice Mods are now upgradable

Fixed an issue with players unable to start quests in co-op

Manica Shield received sounds when playing in co-op

UI/UX Updates

Fixed timer display during Challenges in Carnage Hall

Fixed an icon of one-handed Silencer Machete

Fixed an issue with the Carnage Manica display in the accessory while inspecting it

Fixed an issue where players could reach restricted areas

Fixed an issue with player spawning in the incorrect locations after finishing the quests

Fixed missing voice-overs during the Opera quests

Fixed asset load issue during the Treasure Hunt challenge

Added missing textures from the Opera localizations

Improved camera motion during Madmen of Villedor cinematic

Fixed animation of player blocking with a shield when the bow is equipped

Technical Updates

Low-quality preset in Video Options sets XSS on a PC with an AMD card and turns on DX12

Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest

Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts

Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game

Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices

Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in

Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing

Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad

[Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime

Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial

Fixed an issue with infected being too silent

[PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge

Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera

[RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode

[RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources

Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable

Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player

AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters

Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840x2160 to 1920x1080

Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher

Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability

Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry

Ray-tracing effects range is extended by 20%

Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2

Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing

Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)

Minor improvements to texture streaming

Improved tree shadows (LOD)

Improved fog and water reflections quality

Thanks for the continued support and feedback that you provide us on a daily basis!

