Update 1.50.0 is live!

Hey everyone!

This update is mostly about preparing for the next DLC - The Mechanist.

We have also added full support for German, and there are quite a few tweaks, fixes, and other improvements as well!

Here are the full notes.

Stay tuned for more!

1.50.0:

Notes:

This update prepares the base game for the next DLC: The Mechanist.

There are also some tweaks, QoL additions, and fixes for the base game.

New Language:

German.

Controls:

Added support for mouse side buttons.

Events:

Seasonal Events (Christmas, Halloween) are now repeatable each year on the same character.

The Christmas event now runs from Dec 1st to Dec 30th (Was 15th-31st).

Enemies & Combat:

Slightly increased collision boundaries for Goblins so they are less likely to warp through doors.

This also affects the Anomaly Bosses which are Goblins.

Multiplied Dummy health by 100 since you guys keep killing them.

Items & Loot:

Beast Foods drops no longer play the crafting material sound.

Tarot no longer gives you legacy items.

Injectors and launchers now drop from level 50 and up and on Heroic or higher difficulty, where most rare special items & materials start dropping.

Injectors and Launchers now also require you to have access to the Device Slotter (endgame area) before dropping.

Masochist Set (Warlock) weakness stacking is now multiplicative with other sources of weakness, rather than additive.

Interface:

Monster health% display on the endgame interface gets converted to shortened numbers when it starts to get silly.

Same for Largest Damage Dealt in statistics.

Damage and Mana now also shorten to M,B, etc on the quick stat reference in the inventory rather than overlapping when you get high amounts.

Added Ancient Forest loading screen to western expeditions.

Added new DLC button to the menu.

Updated Credits.

Performance:

Some rare stuttering issues should now be fixed.

Audio-related performance issues have been improved.

Combat performance should also be slightly improved in hectic situations.

Skills:

Masteries which increase proc rates multiplicatively should now properly go beyond 100% with Crown of Innate Possibilities, since this makes sense.

Seeds (Warden synergy passive) now bases damage off Razor Tips as the tooltip suggests.

Sound:

Sounds that play super frequently should now lower their volume a bit in the most chaotic instances.

Stats:

Added a new "Parry" stat which works like Evasion. This stat is currently reserved for the upcoming new Class :)

Fixes: