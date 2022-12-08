1.8m Update / December Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 10103991 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 10:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

added modding support for defining object spawn sounds

scenario editor: clicking on a trash bin with the trash spawn tool now toggles the bin between being full/empty

slightly adjusted how often rides break down, which should make breakdowns in big parks feel slightly less unfair

fixed Heartbreaker ride physics

November 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2883823387

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2885251578

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2884552264

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2885773651

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2884475101

December 2022 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Wing Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.