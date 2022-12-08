1.8m Update / December Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added modding support for defining object spawn sounds
- scenario editor: clicking on a trash bin with the trash spawn tool now toggles the bin between being full/empty
- slightly adjusted how often rides break down, which should make breakdowns in big parks feel slightly less unfair
- fixed Heartbreaker ride physics
November 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2883823387
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2885251578
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2884552264
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2885773651
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2884475101
December 2022 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Wing Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
