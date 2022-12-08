Entomophobia v 0.23

Share · View all patches · Build 10103972 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Upgraded but Unfinished

All Changes happened to the Field, all changes as a part of finishing the Maps

Added To The Fields Map:

Tiles:

Flower Tiles

Forest Floor

Leaves

Flowers

Long Grass

Trees:

Big Oak Tree

2 Lombardy Poplar Trees

2 Alder Trees

3 Birch Trees

2 Arborvitae Trees

Buildings:

some Building Foundations where barns and sheds will soon be built.

Changed:

Changed the Field Map from a Large Empty Map to a much smaller, more detailed map. (not fully finished though)

Please Consider Wishlist if you don't already own the Game.

Enjoy!