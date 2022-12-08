 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 8 December 2022

Entomophobia v 0.23

Build 10103972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgraded but Unfinished

All Changes happened to the Field, all changes as a part of finishing the Maps

Added To The Fields Map:

Tiles:
  • Flower Tiles
  • Forest Floor
  • Leaves
  • Flowers
  • Long Grass
Trees:
  • Big Oak Tree
  • 2 Lombardy Poplar Trees
  • 2 Alder Trees
  • 3 Birch Trees
  • 2 Arborvitae Trees
Buildings:
  • some Building Foundations where barns and sheds will soon be built.

Changed:

Changed the Field Map from a Large Empty Map to a much smaller, more detailed map. (not fully finished though)

Enjoy!

