The Unliving l Patch 1.3

Hello Necromancers!

Thank you for your ongoing support, as we continue to work on The Unliving! 🧟

We have a new update ready and live! This includes many technical fixes - some minor, some major, and most importantly a fix for a loading crash bug!

We understand that these technical fixes aren't too exciting — but we have updates coming up, and are working on gameplay additions, and some requested features! One of which is an upgrade system, allowing players to flexibly create a build, for any gameplay style. This will be introduced via a beta-branch for testing before the end of the year, and will go live at the start of next year! We'll share more soon, so stay tuned for more info!

Find all the details for this update below!

Patch Notes:

Fixed an major issue when loading locations, when the game could freeze.

Fixed an issue where some debuffs in Swamp location were not being displayed in the player panel.

Fixed an issue where Arkhe currency was incorrectly credited for the resurrected undead as a result of the race.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to unlock the Flesh Hive rune in the Necromancer Citadel.

Fixed an issue where Karius was not available for interaction.

Fixed an issue in the gamepad where pressing the action key also caused a menu bug report.

Fixes in cutscenes with the third boss.

Fixed a bug with boss music not turning on when fighting bosses.

Fixed logic of Majra's dialogues related to the purchase of certain unlocks in the Necromancer's Citadel.

Speed up game loading.

Piles of gold are picked up automatically after a while.

As always, if you run into any issues or would like to provide further feedback, please leave a post in our General Discussions here on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/986040/The_Unliving/

🧟 Keep up to date with The Unliving 🧟

Twitter

Facebook

Team17 Twitter

[url=https://www.facebook.com/Team17/]Team17 Facebook

[/url]

Join our Discord!