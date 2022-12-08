12.8 Update notice

Fixed incorrect longevity after samsara Fixed the possibility that the archive could not be read Added the speed control of flying sword. When flying, you can click the speed bar below to control Optional novice guide task when adding reincarnation

5, add the source of refining equipment

Secrets of the Badlands and Kunlun now open once every 100 years Optimized the problem of lockup for thousands of years The mixer level display has been added to the mixer interface (the function has not been completed yet, and will be opened in the next update). Some other BUG fixes

At present, the early access version, the version is a little unstable, many friends play this game for the first time, may encounter some problems, we are seizing the time to fix, thank you for your support!!