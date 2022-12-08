Tengin Music Engine 1.1 - Multiplayer Beta!

Multiplayer [beta] is here! This update adds a ton of stuff and probably adds a lot of bugs, so please bear with me as I patch out the jank over the next couple of weeks.

New Discord!

In order to play with others, both players need to have the same song with the same name in their local game folder. I have made a discord to help facilitate the transferring of songs while I work on a way to do it automatically in the background. Come check it out!

https://discord.gg/nDjM4m4C

Songs should be placed in the folder located at

<your steam folder>\steamapps\common\Tengin Music Engine\WindowsNoEditor\GunTests2\Content\Songs

ADDED:

MULTIPLAYER

You can host a session and invite up to one Steam friend to your game through the multiplayer button on the main menu. Only the City level has multiplayer enabled at the moment. Once all players have connected and selected their character/instrument, the host may select a song and play. The host’s notes will appear in pink and the connected player’s notes will appear in blue for the duration of the selected song. Points and combos are shared. Any player can pop any note, so feel free to step in if the other player is overwhelmed [I might change this later].

Fixes:

Increased visibility of notes in City level

Improved note spawning algorithm so two notes will never spawn in the same place twice in a row

Fixed issue where artist name would not display properly on City and Sewer levels

Added replay button on song end screen

Fixed issue where notes on Sewer level would sometimes spawn early

No longer have to click twice to push buttons on some menus

Fixed issue where settings file would overwrite manually adjusted note thresholds

Known issues:

Cursor still sometimes disappears in menus during multiplayer sessions

High ping makes notes stutter

Low FPS de-syncs notes

Game will sometimes crash when connected to a host who quits to main menu

Roadmap:

Here are the features that will be added over the next weeks and months to the multiplayer mode:

Automatic transfer of songs

Make Sewer and Sky levels levels playable

Add support for more players

Increase diversity of gun laser effects

If you find bugs or have ideas and suggestions, please post them on the Steam Community page so I can look into them ASAP.

Thanks for playing my game!!!