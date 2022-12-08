 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 8 December 2022

2022/12/8_14:45

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Try to fix a BUG where the initial character level was 199 and the game could not be started. Since I cannot reproduce it locally, I just made a possible repair attempt. If anyone has been repaired, please send me a reply, thank you.

