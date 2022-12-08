Try to fix a BUG where the initial character level was 199 and the game could not be started. Since I cannot reproduce it locally, I just made a possible repair attempt. If anyone has been repaired, please send me a reply, thank you.
地牢100 update for 8 December 2022
2022/12/8_14:45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update