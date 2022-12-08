Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #6

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K
Door stuck issue
Dog not passing through doors
Principal stuck in doors
Not Spawning items after ousted
Dog over player after Ousted
Killed when had dog food in hand
*Wall collision issue in Biology lab
Thanks for your interest in our game!
Have a great day and Stay Safe!
~Janner (Developer)
Changed files in this update