Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #6

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K

Door stuck issue

Dog not passing through doors

Principal stuck in doors

Not Spawning items after ousted

Dog over player after Ousted

Killed when had dog food in hand

*Wall collision issue in Biology lab

Thanks for your interest in our game!

Have a great day and Stay Safe!

~Janner (Developer)