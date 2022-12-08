 Skip to content

Quickie: A Love Hotel Story update for 8 December 2022

[UPDATE] v0.29 Out Now!

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.29 HIGHLIGHTS

Reika Heart 4 and 5 Events (with h-scenes)

We finish Reika’s story with her Heart 4 and 5 events! Both hearts start in your apartment after talking to Reika.

2 New Hangouts!

New hangouts are now available for Reika (after heart 4) at a Nightclub and Toshiko (after heart 4) at Game Palace’s Rooftop!

Optional Kaito Voice Lines

We’ve started to add optional voice lines for Kaito used throughout the game and h-scenes. You can change how Kaito’s voice is played (eg, not during h-scenes) in the options menu.

STORY UPDATES

  • Added: Reika heart 4 and 5 events (with h-scenes).
  • Added: Reika hangout at Nightclub.
  • Added: Toshiko hangout at Game Palace Rooftop.

GENERAL UPDATES

  • Added: Kaito voice options.
  • Added: Nightclub background.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

  • Added a new room animation.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Backlog bug during Toshiko’s Heart 3 event.
  • Fixed a few typos.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the Load/Save menu from opening.

