[UPDATE] v0.29 Out Now!

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.29 HIGHLIGHTS

Reika Heart 4 and 5 Events (with h-scenes)

We finish Reika’s story with her Heart 4 and 5 events! Both hearts start in your apartment after talking to Reika.

2 New Hangouts!

New hangouts are now available for Reika (after heart 4) at a Nightclub and Toshiko (after heart 4) at Game Palace’s Rooftop!

Optional Kaito Voice Lines

We’ve started to add optional voice lines for Kaito used throughout the game and h-scenes. You can change how Kaito’s voice is played (eg, not during h-scenes) in the options menu.

STORY UPDATES

Added: Reika heart 4 and 5 events (with h-scenes).

Added: Reika hangout at Nightclub.

Added: Toshiko hangout at Game Palace Rooftop.

GENERAL UPDATES

Added: Kaito voice options.

Added: Nightclub background.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

Added a new room animation.

BUG FIXES