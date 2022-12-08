[UPDATE] v0.29 Out Now!

CHANGELOG
BUILD v0.29 HIGHLIGHTS
Reika Heart 4 and 5 Events (with h-scenes)
We finish Reika’s story with her Heart 4 and 5 events! Both hearts start in your apartment after talking to Reika.
2 New Hangouts!
New hangouts are now available for Reika (after heart 4) at a Nightclub and Toshiko (after heart 4) at Game Palace’s Rooftop!
Optional Kaito Voice Lines
We’ve started to add optional voice lines for Kaito used throughout the game and h-scenes. You can change how Kaito’s voice is played (eg, not during h-scenes) in the options menu.
STORY UPDATES
- Added: Reika heart 4 and 5 events (with h-scenes).
- Added: Reika hangout at Nightclub.
- Added: Toshiko hangout at Game Palace Rooftop.
GENERAL UPDATES
- Added: Kaito voice options.
- Added: Nightclub background.
QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES
- Added a new room animation.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Backlog bug during Toshiko’s Heart 3 event.
- Fixed a few typos.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Load/Save menu from opening.
