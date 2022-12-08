Version 0.7.5

Added:
The editor can make maps in stars mode, and the map can be set to stars mode or normal mode
When uploading an album in the workshop, you can add note, modify the language, visibility and tags, and you can use tags to filter the albums
Improvements:
Edit or play the workshop map, it will automatically locate the tab and album when you exit
When a higher difficulty achievement is achieved, a lower difficulty achievement is also achieved
Fixed:
Fixed the issue that the long press to add points does not display the number change in some cases
Changed files in this update