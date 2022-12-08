 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Numeral Lord update for 8 December 2022

Version 0.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10103315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
The editor can make maps in stars mode, and the map can be set to stars mode or normal mode
When uploading an album in the workshop, you can add note, modify the language, visibility and tags, and you can use tags to filter the albums

Improvements:
Edit or play the workshop map, it will automatically locate the tab and album when you exit
When a higher difficulty achievement is achieved, a lower difficulty achievement is also achieved

Fixed:
Fixed the issue that the long press to add points does not display the number change in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link