336: Early Access 0.14.22 - December 8, 2022 12:59 AM EST
• Completed elite unique boots.
• Melee and bow skills damage bonuses can now appear on unique items.
• Bard's Consonant Chain can now appear as a damage skill bonus.
• Enhanced damage by mob type bonuses now apply to magic also.
• Fixed a bug that allowed item skill damage properties to fail to generate correctly.
• Moved skill damage bonuses to the bottom of item tooltips.
Nevergrind Online update for 8 December 2022
Elite unique boots now in the game!
