Elite unique boots now in the game!

336: Early Access 0.14.22 - December 8, 2022 12:59 AM EST

• Completed elite unique boots.

• Melee and bow skills damage bonuses can now appear on unique items.

• Bard's Consonant Chain can now appear as a damage skill bonus.

• Enhanced damage by mob type bonuses now apply to magic also.

• Fixed a bug that allowed item skill damage properties to fail to generate correctly.

• Moved skill damage bonuses to the bottom of item tooltips.