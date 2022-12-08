 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 8 December 2022

Elite unique boots now in the game!

Share · View all patches · Build 10103245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

336: Early Access 0.14.22 - December 8, 2022 12:59 AM EST
• Completed elite unique boots.
• Melee and bow skills damage bonuses can now appear on unique items.
• Bard's Consonant Chain can now appear as a damage skill bonus.
• Enhanced damage by mob type bonuses now apply to magic also.
• Fixed a bug that allowed item skill damage properties to fail to generate correctly.
• Moved skill damage bonuses to the bottom of item tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link