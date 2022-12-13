Christmas Carnage Launch, Quality of Life Improvements & Bug Fixes

Christmas Carnage DLC
- 1 New Christmas themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.
- 1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Quality of Life Improvement/Fix
- The Table Select screens now properly saves the last played arcade & pinball tables.
- Note: This was always intended and sometimes worked but there was a bug in-game that made it occasionally forget.
Gem Gatherer Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue related to controls/movement when a player's FPS was above 60.
- Removed the smaller gem from the minigame. (It shared the same hitbox size but was visually harder to spot).
- Fixed an issue where the announcer spoke two lines simultaneously when getting a game over.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
