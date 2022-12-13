Christmas Carnage Launch, Quality of Life Improvements & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10103034 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Christmas Carnage DLC

1 New Christmas themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.

1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.

Additional details are to be found here.

Quality of Life Improvement/Fix

The Table Select screens now properly saves the last played arcade & pinball tables.

Note: This was always intended and sometimes worked but there was a bug in-game that made it occasionally forget.

Gem Gatherer Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue related to controls/movement when a player's FPS was above 60.

Removed the smaller gem from the minigame. (It shared the same hitbox size but was visually harder to spot).

Fixed an issue where the announcer spoke two lines simultaneously when getting a game over.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!