Version 1.03 Update

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

Increased sprint speed before the Headlight Monster starts chasing you.

Decreased Headlight Monster's Movement Speed

Fixed some minor spelling mistakes on the tablet in the Homeless Shelter.

Added some signposting in the Water Treatment Facility.

Added resolutions in Options for Ultra-Wide Monitors.

Added different collision on the sarcophagus in the Prison Dimension to prevent character from getting stuck.

Changed the position of Load Last Checkpoint and Continue in the Pause Menu

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the key disappearing from inventory when a jumpscare occurs and you are opening the Hospital Drawer

Fixed key binding bug that wouldn't change the Flashlight input key.

Fixed collision in the small house in the Industrial Zone

Controller support movement (specifically the Left Joystick) should now work

Fixed the dying part in the Mirror Forge facility that caused it to unload.

The chase sequence in the beginning section now unloads properly

Added navigation blocker in the Long Stairwell area to prevent enemies from climbing up

Fixed the issue where you can jump out of the map in the Industrial Zone

Added blockers and fixed the issue where the Headlight Monster Chase wouldn't get you in the end of the chase

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mirror Forge Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.