[v1.17.1] Updated the "Check on BOOTH" button

VRoid Studio v1.17.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

Improved the Hairstyle editor

The Hairstyle editor experienced some issues during the performance adjustment in VRoid Studio v1.17.0.

In VRoid Studio v1.17.1, these issues have been fixed.

■ Changes

Changed the link destination of the "Check on BOOTH" button

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

▼About "Search more items"

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/12088112478617

The "Check on BOOTH" button after the update

