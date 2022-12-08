 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 8 December 2022

[v1.17.1] Updated the "Check on BOOTH" button

Build 10102954

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.17.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Improved the Hairstyle editor

The Hairstyle editor experienced some issues during the performance adjustment in VRoid Studio v1.17.0.
In VRoid Studio v1.17.1, these issues have been fixed.

■ Changes

  • Changed the link destination of the "Check on BOOTH" button

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

▼About "Search more items"
https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/12088112478617

The "Check on BOOTH" button after the update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
