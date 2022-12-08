[v1.17.1] Updated the "Check on BOOTH" button

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.17.1 update concerns the following:
■ Fixes
- Improved the Hairstyle editor
The Hairstyle editor experienced some issues during the performance adjustment in VRoid Studio v1.17.0.
In VRoid Studio v1.17.1, these issues have been fixed.
■ Changes
- Changed the link destination of the "Check on BOOTH" button
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
▼About "Search more items"
https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/12088112478617
The "Check on BOOTH" button after the update
Changed files in this update