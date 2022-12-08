Cosmic Cup Launch

The long awaited Cosmic Cup update has arrived! Our new racing mode features pets that are able to attack, dodge, slide, and double jump their way through the tracks, sabotaging other players to get ahead.

Join our Discord to learn how you can earn a free Purrtle to join in on the race!

Cosmic Cup Patch Notes:

Cosmic Cup added to all the HUB levels of every server.

Network upgrades for smoother gameplay and voice chat.

Turtle visual update.

Minor bug fixes.

HUB level environment visual update.

Known bugs:

Mac build may get stuck on loading.

Few minor bugs that will be fixed in the next few days.

Cosmic Cup Player's Guide

Pets will have Primary and Secondary traits effecting their abilities to race.

Primary Stats

Power:

Increases the Speed Boost gained from using the Downhill Slide ability.

Reduces the slowing effects from inclines.

Reduces the energy cost of the Attack ability.

Lead stat for Galaxy Turtle Troop.

Zeal:

Determines the acceleration rate of the Turtle Troop.

Contributes to Stamina gained after an active race.

Lead stat for Shiny Turtle Troop.

Agility:

Increases the energy gained from taking steps.

Reduces the energy cost of the Dodge ability.

Lead stat for Pristine Turtle Troop.

Brawn:

Reduces stun duration from getting hit with an attack or hitting an obstacle.

Determines the Turtle’s maximum Stamina.

Lead stat for Wild Turtle Troop.

Secondary Stats

Stamina:

Used to run offline races (NFTs Pets only).

Refilled by running active races.

Energy:

Fixed at a value of 100.

Used to trigger abilities.

Players piloting their pets in the Cosmic Cup gain energy to use their abilities. All pets start the race with 0 energy. Players can fill their energy bar with every step during the race. However, if you’re too close to competitors, energy gain will be disabled. This feature helps balance the decision between staying away from the pack to recharge your energy or sabotaging other players to gain an advantage.

Attack: Players can launch an attack that will knock other players prone. Players can choose to increase the power of the attack by charging it. However, that will provide a more significant tell for opposing players to dodge the attack. Pets also consume energy while charging the attack.

Dodge: Players can dodge attacks and hazards using this ability. There is an energy cost for dodging, so players won’t be able to spam this action.

Slide: This free ability lets players trigger a slide that will give them a slight speed boost at the cost of more limited movement control. In addition, players can recover Energy more quickly while sliding. The speed boost gained will depend on the incline, so knowing when to trigger it is part of the skill.

Turbo Boost: Triggering this expensive ability will give the player a short but powerful speed boost while slightly reducing control.

Jump: Jumping does not cost energy and allows players to avoid obstacles and navigate the race track.

Double Jump: Players can trigger a second jump while airborne, allowing them to find better paths or avoid hazards. Double Jump consumes energy.

Offline Rewards

The design for Cosmic Cup combines an active player racing mode with an offline idle loop for passive rewards. Playing the Cosmic Cup gives companion avatars Stamina based on how well they place. Anytime a player is offline, their pet will consume Stamina to race automatically in offline races. When a player logs back into the game, they will receive any rewards their pets collected while the player was offline.

While every player will get a free Turtle Troop to participate in the Cosmic Cup, only purchased skins will be eligible to gain offline rewards. Owners of pets can also loan them to other players to help them refill their pet’s Stamina.