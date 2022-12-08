Wrath of Anias - Limited Time Christmas Mode Now Available!

For a limited time (Now through January 12th), play Wrath of Anias in a Christmas Mode, with an all new original composition.

You will have the option to play the game in classic mode or with the Christmas theme, and this will only be available during the annual Christmas season.

If you haven't played the game, now is a great time to jump in and experience the unique atmosphere, excellent music, and strange story about a wraith trapped on an island with a mysterious lighthouse.

Thank you all, and Merry Christmas from Blue Ocean Software!