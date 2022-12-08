 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wrath of Anias update for 8 December 2022

Wrath of Anias - Limited Time Christmas Mode Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10102826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For a limited time (Now through January 12th), play Wrath of Anias in a Christmas Mode, with an all new original composition.

You will have the option to play the game in classic mode or with the Christmas theme, and this will only be available during the annual Christmas season.

If you haven't played the game, now is a great time to jump in and experience the unique atmosphere, excellent music, and strange story about a wraith trapped on an island with a mysterious lighthouse.

Thank you all, and Merry Christmas from Blue Ocean Software!

Changed files in this update

Wrath of Anias Content Depot 1906951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link