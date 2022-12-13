 Skip to content

Destiny 2 update for 13 December 2022

The Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 update for 13 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Living in a Winter Fun-derland

Remember to find some time between heists to relax with friends and share a cookie... or three. Head to the Tower and bid a season’s greeting to Eva Levante. She’s waiting near her Holiday Oven with warm wishes and the perfect recipe for Dawning Spirit: delicious cookies, and twinkling rewards.

Stay Frosty

The time has finally come to reveal what was in that Pulse Rifle shaped box. Perfect for Guardians who love gifts that keep on giving.

Ornament Party

Can't find that incredible Pruina Luster ornament set in any of the stores? We have it on good authority that Tess still has a few in stock.

Have a Ball

It sure would be a shame if this Stasis infused snowball ended up on a calamitous collision course with that cookie you're about to consume.

Event Card

Event Challenges, a new Seal, and a bunch of earnable Dawning rewards! Play for free or upgrade your card to start hitting the slopes and riding through the snow on the coolest (literally) Sparrow of the Season. Unwrap your Event Card in the Quests tab in game.

Showstopping Seal

Know any sci-fi fans who are handy with an oven? Does that sound like you? Complete the Star Baker Seal and not only will you unlock the Star Baker title; you’ll also earn a new collectible medallion pin through Bungie Rewards. There are no rules against buying gifts for yourself.

