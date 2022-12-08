 Skip to content

Naev update for 8 December 2022

Naev 0.10.0-beta.2 Released!

During playtesting 0.10.0-beta.1, we’ve found and fixed a critical bug, with some other more minor ones also being addressed. As always, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord or Matrix chatrooms. Find out more about them (here!)

Changes since 0.10.0-beta.1
        * Pirates should avoid attacking near safeish areas
  • Fixed crash on load when player has more than one ship.
  • Fixed player.setSpeed() not resetting speed as intended
  • Fixed pilot.comm not showing messages
  • Fixed typo/grammar in sightseeing and dvaered census introductory mission
  • Don’t display health bars with no player alive
  • Autonav doesn’t go only to the center of spobs
  • Mention escort AI settings when buying a fighter bay tutorial plays

