Some new festive occurrences are happening on Dinkum Island

G’day mate,

I won’t take too much of your time, as I feel you will want to investigate this ASAP! Now that the weather has warmed up, there’s been some strange sightings occurring around the island. Franklin has alerted me that while he was stargazing the outback sky last night, he saw some flying Jackaroos dashing through the sky! At first, I doubted him, but he reassured me that he saw it with his own two eyes. Well, one to be exact, because he did have to close one of them to use his telescope, ha ha ha! It seems these sightings are becoming more common, as townsfolk have been leaving more investigation quests on the bulletin board. Please take a look when you’re in town.

There have also been sightings of a strange burly gentleman wandering around the island’s beaches. He looks a bit lost, so if you see a strange marker on your map, maybe try to track him down to help him out?

Ok, I will leave you to it already. I’ve been blabbing on for too long anyway, ha ha ha! I’ll leave you with a message I’ve received from James.

Happy Holidays!

Fletch - Head of Island Exploration

_Hi everyone! It's nearly the end of the year and I just want to thank everyone for playing Dinkum this year. I can't believe how lucky I am to have a wholesome community and so many people play my little game.

The next big update is still a little bit away, but to hold you over until it's ready, I thought it would be nice to give you guys a small festive update, as a gift for the holidays.

This event will only be available in December, but anything you find or craft during the event will remain in your world after that. I hope you have fun tracking down the new festive items.

Regards,

James_

Patch Notes:

New

Added a new visitor who will hang out on the beach on sunny days during December

Check your bulletin board often during December to hunt down strange new things that fall from the sky

Added a new fruit to find

Added new festive furniture, clothing and tools

Added a festive creature that appears only during December

Added experimental refresh rate button for people with high refresh rate monitors

Changes

There is now a visual notification for special visitors that make a sound when they appear

Item catalogues are now sorted alphabetically

Fixed a certain visitor’s boat’s collider so vehicles don’t pass through it

Changed the way farm animals look for food

Changed the way farm animals look for available housing

Increased the size of the Vombat interact hit box

Lowered motorbike turning sensitivity a bit

Doubled the bank’s interest

Bridges can no longer be placed over objects the player has placed

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would cause wild animals in a pen to disappear after a few in game days.

Fixed a bug where Alpha animals would despawn before the quest time ran out

Fixed a bug where the item selected on the toolbelt would not always be the item inserted into chargers

Fixed a bug that caused drops from kegs, furnaces etc to disappear after saving and reloading

Fixed a bug where the mine elevator would sometimes not detect players inside, trapping them at the bottom of the mines

Fixed a bug where beds inside guests houses would sometimes lock after sleeping

Fixed a bug where visitor’s bank accounts would not accrue interest

Fixed a bug that prevented some save files from loading

Fixed a bug where multiple screen resolutions would appear in the options menu

Fixed a bunch of furniture collision and sleeping positions problems

Fixed a bug that showed “too full” when visitors in the world would eat

Fixed a bug that caused sharks to disappear when swapping from rod midway though catching them

Fixed a bug where furniture would disappear and reappear quickly inside the player’s house after waking up

Fixed a bug where the recycling bin could be destroyed with items still inside it

Fixed an issue where food health buffs were sometimes doubled for host players.

Fixed a bug that caused the tractor to consume more fertiliser than it placed

Fixed a bug that made farm animals harvestable again after renaming them

Fixed a bug that would sometimes lock the camera preventing players from taking photos

Fixed a bug that caused character profile pics to always have blue eyes

Fixed a bug that caused characters piloting vehicles to not sit in their seat properly on visitors screens

Flowers no longer have the “bury” tag on them

Tiki Torches no longer float above the ground

The pause button is now available after receiving the journal when starting a new game