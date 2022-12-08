 Skip to content

Amazing Chicken Adventures update for 8 December 2022

Patch 1.13 release

Share · View all patches · Build 10102390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Another small patch to address several issues and improve the game:

Patch 1.13:

  • Fixed several bugs related to interaction with the Teleporters when flying a drone.
  • Duck can now both push snowball away to access the Hockey level and trigger the teleporter.
  • Fixed bug where closing the inventory would not deselect the currently selected item.
  • Redesign interaction with Teleporters. Now Keyboard can be used to slowly rotate the laser to calibrate the connection.
  • Teleporters now stay connected forever once connected.
  • Fixed camera depth issue causing blurry edges on UI icons.
  • Fixed Hockey VS level issue where Duck would not respawn when falling off the level.
  • Other small bug fixes and improvements.

As always, thank you so much for your support!

Thanks,
Piotr

