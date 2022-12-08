Patch 1.13 release

Hello everyone,
Another small patch to address several issues and improve the game:
Patch 1.13:
- Fixed several bugs related to interaction with the Teleporters when flying a drone.
- Duck can now both push snowball away to access the Hockey level and trigger the teleporter.
- Fixed bug where closing the inventory would not deselect the currently selected item.
- Redesign interaction with Teleporters. Now Keyboard can be used to slowly rotate the laser to calibrate the connection.
- Teleporters now stay connected forever once connected.
- Fixed camera depth issue causing blurry edges on UI icons.
- Fixed Hockey VS level issue where Duck would not respawn when falling off the level.
- Other small bug fixes and improvements.
As always, thank you so much for your support!
Thanks,
Piotr
