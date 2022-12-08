Patch 1.13 release

Share · View all patches · Build 10102390 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Another small patch to address several issues and improve the game:

Patch 1.13:

Fixed several bugs related to interaction with the Teleporters when flying a drone.

Duck can now both push snowball away to access the Hockey level and trigger the teleporter.

Fixed bug where closing the inventory would not deselect the currently selected item.

Redesign interaction with Teleporters. Now Keyboard can be used to slowly rotate the laser to calibrate the connection.

Teleporters now stay connected forever once connected.

Fixed camera depth issue causing blurry edges on UI icons.

Fixed Hockey VS level issue where Duck would not respawn when falling off the level.

Other small bug fixes and improvements.

As always, thank you so much for your support!

Thanks,

Piotr