Update 21 - Quests are Back!

The progression is back! We've got the full Infinity Pass, as well as the associated Quests and rewards back in the game. Again, we apologize for the delay in your progression, but now everyone has the opportunity to have Lance do his cough dances again.

We've also added partial workshop support to the Microsoft Store version of the game. Players can see the cosmetic mods that other players have selected. What does partial support mean? Microsoft Store players aren't able to select or equip mods currently, nor can they play modded maps or campaigns. We'll be adding that in a future update, along with mod support on the Xbox One and Series consoles.

We've also fixed a few bugs and added a few new features to the game.

MC Re-rolls are working properly again. If you've earned them in the Infinity Pass, you'll see the option in the Matter Compiler screen to get a different set of options.

The Holographic Detonator is now available in regular campaign games.

Bots should be less likely to pick up modified weapons they find in the game now. Additionally, they should be less likely to pick up special weapons, healing items, or grenades. Thanks for the feedback on this, we're going to continue to work on tuning this based on comments from players.

We have another update that was just submitted to certification that will return the progression UI to the in-game menu on the Microsoft Store and Xbox versions of the game, so you can track your current quest progress in-game. That update also adds controls for mod options to the Microsoft Store version of the game.

Additionally, with this update, we're going to switch to a straight numbering scheme for updates, rather than a major version.minor version numbering scheme. By our count, this is the 21st update to The Anacrusis since we launched last January, so that's where we'll begin.