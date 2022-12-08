STRANGER Christmas Update and 30% of Sale - Biggest Sale yet!

**

Merry Christmas STRANGERS!

**

Play STRANGERS limited time Christmas event running until December 31. Full Patch notes below and if you haven't picked up this game yet or want to gift the game to a friend it is now on sale for 30% off!

(Sale goes until December 12th and then begins again for Steam Winter Sale)





1.5.7 Christmas Update Patch Notes:

-Added Christmas music

-Removed leaves from some trees

-Added snow onto some trees

-Changed some lights to Christmas colors

-Added Christmas Hat to STRANGER

-Minor Bug/Performance Fixes

-Game upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.0

Year in Review 2022 Information:

Stay tuned to my YouTube Channel for the 2022 Year in Review Video coming on Christmas!

[www.youtube.com/c/lostframedevelopment](www.youtube.com/c/lostframedevelopment)

Watch last years 2021 Year in Review Video:

https://youtu.be/nbC0eYFS6Io