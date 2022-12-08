STRANGER Christmas Update and 30% of Sale - Biggest Sale yet!

**
Merry Christmas STRANGERS!
**
Play STRANGERS limited time Christmas event running until December 31. Full Patch notes below and if you haven't picked up this game yet or want to gift the game to a friend it is now on sale for 30% off!
(Sale goes until December 12th and then begins again for Steam Winter Sale)
1.5.7 Christmas Update Patch Notes:
-Added Christmas music
-Removed leaves from some trees
-Added snow onto some trees
-Changed some lights to Christmas colors
-Added Christmas Hat to STRANGER
-Minor Bug/Performance Fixes
-Game upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.0
Year in Review 2022 Information:
Stay tuned to my YouTube Channel for the 2022 Year in Review Video coming on Christmas!
[www.youtube.com/c/lostframedevelopment](www.youtube.com/c/lostframedevelopment)
Watch last years 2021 Year in Review Video:
https://youtu.be/nbC0eYFS6Io
Changed files in this update