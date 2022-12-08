 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizardry Squared update for 8 December 2022

HotFix - Tutorial Signage and De-charging Information

Share · View all patches · Build 10102135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pressing the Charge/Decharge button will now also remove any stored spells.
Spell Drawings have been posted next to Flying Block tutorial to illustrate the importance of direction better while inscribing spells.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry Squared Content Depot 1513681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link