Pressing the Charge/Decharge button will now also remove any stored spells.
Spell Drawings have been posted next to Flying Block tutorial to illustrate the importance of direction better while inscribing spells.
Wizardry Squared update for 8 December 2022
HotFix - Tutorial Signage and De-charging Information
Pressing the Charge/Decharge button will now also remove any stored spells.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update