Boardslides, map revisions and effects

New feature: Boardslides

If you see a bright yellow rail somewhere, it means you can boardslide it by jumping up to it. You can balance yourself by pushing the control forwards or back.

Tweaks/Graphics

Added motion blur effect

Water/Sky were improved

Gate rendering fixed glitches

Falling off no longer kills your current run

Physics adjustments (angular dampening reduced)

Added volume slider to menu

Map revisions

Some time was spent revising the map. The main changes are listed here but there are various improvements everywhere.

Megapark

The end zones of yellow and red courses were changed to be more well defined and structured compared to how they used to be.





Intro section

A (very small) but new path down the third island, as well as a small park at the top to practice.



Engine changes (boring)