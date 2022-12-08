 Skip to content

Skate Rift update for 8 December 2022

Boardslides, map revisions and effects

Skate Rift update for 8 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature: Boardslides

If you see a bright yellow rail somewhere, it means you can boardslide it by jumping up to it. You can balance yourself by pushing the control forwards or back.

Tweaks/Graphics

  • Added motion blur effect
  • Water/Sky were improved
  • Gate rendering fixed glitches
  • Falling off no longer kills your current run
  • Physics adjustments (angular dampening reduced)
  • Added volume slider to menu

Map revisions

Some time was spent revising the map. The main changes are listed here but there are various improvements everywhere.

Megapark

The end zones of yellow and red courses were changed to be more well defined and structured compared to how they used to be.

Intro section

A (very small) but new path down the third island, as well as a small park at the top to practice.

Engine changes (boring)

  • Switched to SDL2 for window/sound management
  • Added features to map exporter
  • Improved rigid body interpolation for systems running less than 60fps
  • Added some more detailed checks for physics objects to reduce ghost edges

