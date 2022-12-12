Patch Note - December 13th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Events: 2 Winter-themed Events
- Obtain various items with Snowflake 14-Day Check-in event.
- Winter Discount Event wil be conducted.
- New Item type: ‘Tier II’.
- 'Tier II' Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure will be added.
- New Appearance Equipments: Winter-themed
- Special outfits will be added with the coming of the winter season.
- New Epic Spirit: Spring Messenger Yobi
[December 13th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Event
● Snowflake 14-Day Check-in will be added.
- Period: After December 13th Update, 2022–January 9th, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day 1[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]Epic Azereum Mineral Fluid x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 6[/td]
[td]Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 7[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 8[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 9[/td]
[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 10[/td]
[td]Epic Azereum Mineral Fluid x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 11[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 12[/td]
[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 13[/td]
[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Day 14[/td]
[td]Snowflake Box x3[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Please refer to [[Notice] Snowflake 14-Day Check-in] for further details.
● Winter Discount Event will begin.
- Event Period: After December 13th Update, 2022–Before December 27th Update, 2023.
- All Copper products in Shop will be discounted to 1225 Copper.
■ Item
● 'Tier II' items will be added.
- Added: Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure
- Stats of 'Tier II' items will be superior to that of ‘Tier I’ items.
- 'Tier II' items will be summonable from the Shop tab ‘Summon II’.
- With the addition of 'Tier II' items, 120 new Codices will be added.
■ Crafting Manual
● Summon Ticket Manuals will be added.
- It will be craftable from <Craft Treasure> Shaoshao in Arcadia Spirit Village.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Required Material[/th]
[th]Required Quantity[/th]
[th]Cost[/th]
[th]Success Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Magic Stone Summon Ticket[/td]
[td]Uncommon Sealed Magic Stone Box[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[td]Copper 10,000
Energy 1,000[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket[/td]
[td]Uncommon Sealed Spirit Treasure Box[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[td]Copper 10,000
Energy 1,000[/td]
[td]100%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
● Crafting Manual for 'Tier II ' item box will be added.
- It will be craftable <Dragonsteel Merchant> Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit Village.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Item Name[/th]
[th]Required Material[/th]
[th]Required Quantity[/th]
[th]Cost[/th]
[th]Success Chance[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Blessed Treasure Chest II[/td]
[td]Epic Treasure Shard
Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]30
10
200[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel x5
Darksteel x500,000[/td]
[td]70%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Blessed Magic Stone Box II[/td]
[td]Epic Treasure Shard
Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]30
5
200[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel x5
Darksteel x500,000[/td]
[td]70%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Blessed Spectrumite Box II[/td]
[td]Epic Treasure Shard
Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]60
10
500[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel x20
Darksteel x2,000,000[/td]
[td]30%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Blessed Treasure Chest II [/td]
[td]Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]125
1,000[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel 20
Darksteel x 5,000,000[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Blessed Magic Stone Box II[/td]
[td]Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]125
1,000[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel x20
Darksteel x5,000,000[/td]
[td]40%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Blessed Spectrumite Box II [/td]
[td]Legendary Treasure Shard
Purified Soul Stone[/td]
[td]300
2,500[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel x100
Darksteel x10,000,000[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Combine
● In the Combine menu, a tab for 'Tier II' items will be added for Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure.
- In the 'Tier II' item Combine menu, only 'Tier II' items can be combined.
- Mystic Incense Burner point will be applied for combining Rare/Epic/Legendary grade ‘Tier II’ items.
■ Special Enhancement
● You can enhance 'Tier II' items through Special Enhancement.
- It will be accessible through Menu → Forge → Special Enhancement tab.
- ‘Tier II’ items above Epic or higher grade can be enhanced.
- ‘Special Enhancement Stone’ items of the same grade as the item being enhanced will be consumed, as well as a certain amount of in-game resources.
- Upon using ‘Oil of Blessing’, Success Chance will be increased by 10%.
- Enhancement may result in Success, Failure, or Great Failure.
- Great Failure chance exists from Lv. 1, upon Great Failure, the equipment will be destroyed and you can obtain ‘Treasure Shard’ and material items.
- You can use Treasure Shards to craft items from Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit village.
- ‘Special Enhancement’ can be enhanced up to Lv. 7 as maximum.
■ Spirit
● Epic Wind Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ will be added.
- Passive Bonus once summoned: Spell ATK+ 20
[table]
[tr]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Skill Effect[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spring Frost[/td]
[td]Increases Max HP by 1,500, PHYS DEF by 90, Spell DEF by 90, and PvP ATK DMG Boost by 8%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sprout[/td]
[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, EVA by 80, and Hunting EXP Gain by 18%.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spring Breeze[/td]
[td]Recovers 15% of Max HP for 5 sec when your HP is under 50%. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Shop
● 'Tier II' Magic Stone and Spirit Treasure Summon will be added.
- Summonable Location: ‘Summon II’ tab
- Unenchanted items will be obtained upon summoning, and ‘Tier II’ items will be certainly obtained after enchanting them as same as the previous Summon system.
- Divine Dragon’s Promise will be applied, and Epic items will be obtainable upon reaching Max 1000 points from the Promise system.
- Divine Dragon’s Promise point will be reset upon obtaining Epic items prior to reaching 1000 points.
● Spirit Special Summon will be added.
- Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ can be obtained.
- Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.
■ Special Enchant
● Cost of Special Enchant for Legendary-graded equipments will be adjusted.
- Pre-change: Dragonsteel x10
- Post-change: Dragonsteel x5
■ Appearance Equipment
● New outfits, ‘Silent Night Winter Festival Outfit’ will be added.
● New Back ornament will be added.
■ Chat
● Favorite feature will be added to Chatting system.
- Chats added to Favorite will be displayed upward in Chatting.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Adjustment to block the sale of Hell Raid Tickets.
- Fixed issue of the world map being available while entering Magic Square/Secret Peak.
- Changes in Shredded Root’s icon.
- Spirit/Skill Tome summon tabs moved from Summon I to Summon II.
- Fixed issue regarding the in-game 'Portraits' event.
- Improvements to the effect of Great HP Potion.
Changed files in this update