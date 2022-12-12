Patch Note - December 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 10102125 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 19:06:13 UTC by Wendy

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Events: 2 Winter-themed Events

Obtain various items with Snowflake 14-Day Check-in event.

Winter Discount Event wil be conducted.

New Item type: ‘Tier II’.

'Tier II' Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure will be added.

New Appearance Equipments: Winter-themed

Special outfits will be added with the coming of the winter season.

New Epic Spirit: Spring Messenger Yobi

[December 13th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Event

● Snowflake 14-Day Check-in will be added.

Period: After December 13th Update, 2022–January 9th, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8)

[table]

[tr]

[td]Day 1[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 2[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 3[/td]

[td]Epic Azereum Mineral Fluid x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 4[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 5[/td]

[td]Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 6[/td]

[td]Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 7[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 8[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 9[/td]

[td]Epic Eternal Snow Panax x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 10[/td]

[td]Epic Azereum Mineral Fluid x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 11[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 12[/td]

[td]Epic Noirsoul Herb x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 13[/td]

[td]Epic Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Day 14[/td]

[td]Snowflake Box x3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Please refer to [[Notice] Snowflake 14-Day Check-in] for further details.

● Winter Discount Event will begin.

Event Period: After December 13th Update, 2022–Before December 27th Update, 2023.

All Copper products in Shop will be discounted to 1225 Copper.

■ Item

● 'Tier II' items will be added.

Added: Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure

Stats of 'Tier II' items will be superior to that of ‘Tier I’ items.

'Tier II' items will be summonable from the Shop tab ‘Summon II’.

With the addition of 'Tier II' items, 120 new Codices will be added.

■ Crafting Manual

● Summon Ticket Manuals will be added.

It will be craftable from <Craft Treasure> Shaoshao in Arcadia Spirit Village.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item Name[/th]

[th]Required Material[/th]

[th]Required Quantity[/th]

[th]Cost[/th]

[th]Success Chance[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Magic Stone Summon Ticket[/td]

[td]Uncommon Sealed Magic Stone Box[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Copper 10,000

Energy 1,000[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spirit Treasure Summon Ticket[/td]

[td]Uncommon Sealed Spirit Treasure Box[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Copper 10,000

Energy 1,000[/td]

[td]100%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Crafting Manual for 'Tier II ' item box will be added.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item Name[/th]

[th]Required Material[/th]

[th]Required Quantity[/th]

[th]Cost[/th]

[th]Success Chance[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Blessed Treasure Chest II[/td]

[td]Epic Treasure Shard

Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]30

10

200[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel x5

Darksteel x500,000[/td]

[td]70%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Blessed Magic Stone Box II[/td]

[td]Epic Treasure Shard

Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]30

5

200[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel x5

Darksteel x500,000[/td]

[td]70%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Blessed Spectrumite Box II[/td]

[td]Epic Treasure Shard

Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]60

10

500[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel x20

Darksteel x2,000,000[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Blessed Treasure Chest II [/td]

[td]Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]125

1,000[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel 20

Darksteel x 5,000,000[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Blessed Magic Stone Box II[/td]

[td]Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]125

1,000[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel x20

Darksteel x5,000,000[/td]

[td]40%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Blessed Spectrumite Box II [/td]

[td]Legendary Treasure Shard

Purified Soul Stone[/td]

[td]300

2,500[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel x100

Darksteel x10,000,000[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Combine

● In the Combine menu, a tab for 'Tier II' items will be added for Magic Stone/Spectrumite/Spirit Treasure.

Mystic Incense Burner point will be applied for combining Rare/Epic/Legendary grade ‘Tier II’ items.

■ Special Enhancement

● You can enhance 'Tier II' items through Special Enhancement.

It will be accessible through Menu → Forge → Special Enhancement tab.

‘Tier II’ items above Epic or higher grade can be enhanced.

‘Special Enhancement Stone’ items of the same grade as the item being enhanced will be consumed, as well as a certain amount of in-game resources.

Upon using ‘Oil of Blessing’, Success Chance will be increased by 10%.

Enhancement may result in Success, Failure, or Great Failure.

Great Failure chance exists from Lv. 1, upon Great Failure, the equipment will be destroyed and you can obtain ‘Treasure Shard’ and material items.

You can use Treasure Shards to craft items from Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit village.

‘Special Enhancement’ can be enhanced up to Lv. 7 as maximum.

■ Spirit

● Epic Wind Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ will be added.

Passive Bonus once summoned: Spell ATK+ 20



[table]

[tr]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spring Frost[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 1,500, PHYS DEF by 90, Spell DEF by 90, and PvP ATK DMG Boost by 8%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sprout[/td]

[td]Increases Antidemon Power by 10%, EVA by 80, and Hunting EXP Gain by 18%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spring Breeze[/td]

[td]Recovers 15% of Max HP for 5 sec when your HP is under 50%. Cooldown 60 sec.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Shop

● 'Tier II' Magic Stone and Spirit Treasure Summon will be added.

Unenchanted items will be obtained upon summoning, and ‘Tier II’ items will be certainly obtained after enchanting them as same as the previous Summon system.

Divine Dragon’s Promise will be applied, and Epic items will be obtainable upon reaching Max 1000 points from the Promise system.

Divine Dragon’s Promise point will be reset upon obtaining Epic items prior to reaching 1000 points.

● Spirit Special Summon will be added.

Spirit Stone for Epic Spirit ‘Spring Messenger Yobi’ can be obtained.

Divine Dragon's Promise Points from the previous Special Summon will reset.

■ Special Enchant

● Cost of Special Enchant for Legendary-graded equipments will be adjusted.

Pre-change: Dragonsteel x10

Post-change: Dragonsteel x5

■ Appearance Equipment

● New outfits, ‘Silent Night Winter Festival Outfit’ will be added.





● New Back ornament will be added.





■ Chat

● Favorite feature will be added to Chatting system.

Chats added to Favorite will be displayed upward in Chatting.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements