HELLSEED UPDATE 12-08-2022

Hi Guys,

Today we release the second update of HELLSEED Early Access.

A lot of improvements and bugfixes should make you happy :)

Easier Cellar Monster

The cellar monster now is much more easy to face up. Slower, it attacks you less frequently.

Crucifixes turn more frequently

Now worry about evil possession now, you always have a way out...

Longer QUICK TIMES

Quick time animations are now longer so you have sufficient time to think what to do.

Quick time enabled by default

You can always turn it off if you want more adrenalinic action.

Smoothed Camera optional

We have introduced a new option for enable/disable the smoothed camera movement and fast flashlight.

It is disable by default turning into a more standard behaviour.

LOT OF BUGFIXES

BUG FIXED: Caterina stuck before go out the metallic bunker door.

BUG FIXED: the gun of Roberti policeman can be picked-up before Roberti died.

BUG FIXED: Metallic bunker door can be opened.

BUG FIXED: After killing the monster mission the door to the second floor unlocks

BUG FIXED: After killing the monster mission the door to the bathroom remains in quicktime state

BUG FIXED: Demon in the kitchen/lunchroom kills player if he enters from lunchroom door (it must kills player only if he enters from kitchen)

BUG FIXED: Sometimes many objects permanently disappear after loading a saved game.

BUG FIXED: Some Elevators in the Hospital hasn't collisions.

BUG FIXED: De Santis Family Photo does not change after cutscene if Low Texture resolution is set

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

key in the kitchen that was hard to find now is outlined.

Simplified hospital 5th floor final part.

Now, when taking documents or examinable items, "back key" doesn't enter inventory menu.

That's all for now

Hope this update can help you to better enjoy the game.

Stay tuned for next update

PROFENIX STUDIO