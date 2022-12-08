Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland '22" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 10101867 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 01:19:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain environments and ambient sound won't react to audio sliders in the Settings menu.

For those who have localization, we're rolling out localized Chat UI!

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes join a room, but fail to load all of the CV2 chips!

Fixed an issue that caused some wires to be invisible when first connected between two chips in cases where the first chip was out of view when the wire was connected to the second chip.

