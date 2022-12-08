 Skip to content

Rec Room update for 8 December 2022

Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland '22" edition

Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland '22" edition

Build 10101867

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where certain environments and ambient sound won't react to audio sliders in the Settings menu.
  • For those who have localization, we're rolling out localized Chat UI!
  • Fixed a bug where players would sometimes join a room, but fail to load all of the CV2 chips!
  • Fixed an issue that caused some wires to be invisible when first connected between two chips in cases where the first chip was out of view when the wire was connected to the second chip.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

Changed depots in qateam3 branch

RecRoom Content Depot 471711
