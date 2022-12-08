Patch 1.01 (and Asset Pack)

Launch has been going quite smoothly, and I'm really happy with how things have turned out so far. Thanks again to everyone that has supported the game along the way. Your feedback continues to be invaluable. For this small update, I'm just fixing a few loose ends, and making a commonly requested change to upgrade choice generation.

I've also uploaded an asset pack with all of the icons for every upgrade in the game at original size and scaled 300%. Pilot images are also included. There is both a photoshop file containing everything, and named/sorted individual .png files. If you want to make a guide for synergies/builds, tier lists, or unlocking symbionics, I hope this makes it easier:

Dropbox Link for Gunlocked Asset Pack

If you've been enjoying the game so far, please leave a review and help spread the word. It would mean the world!

Patch Notes:

Quality of Life

When all 4 weapons have been equipped, you'll be 99.9% less likely to be offered upgrades for upgrade types you don't have.

Fixed Heal Mary icon in symbionic menu (it was missing the scanline effect the other large icons have)

Bugs