Patch 1.01 (and Asset Pack)

Launch has been going quite smoothly, and I'm really happy with how things have turned out so far. Thanks again to everyone that has supported the game along the way. Your feedback continues to be invaluable. For this small update, I'm just fixing a few loose ends, and making a commonly requested change to upgrade choice generation.
I've also uploaded an asset pack with all of the icons for every upgrade in the game at original size and scaled 300%. Pilot images are also included. There is both a photoshop file containing everything, and named/sorted individual .png files. If you want to make a guide for synergies/builds, tier lists, or unlocking symbionics, I hope this makes it easier:
Dropbox Link for Gunlocked Asset Pack
If you've been enjoying the game so far, please leave a review and help spread the word. It would mean the world!
Patch Notes:
Quality of Life
- When all 4 weapons have been equipped, you'll be 99.9% less likely to be offered upgrades for upgrade types you don't have.
- Fixed Heal Mary icon in symbionic menu (it was missing the scanline effect the other large icons have)
Bugs
- Fixed an issue that would allow Scouting Drone to target enemies in a way that wouldn't allow them to take the bonus damage
- Static Surge will no longer cancel auto-repair when ending
- If you collect an Auto-Repair immediately after being EMP'd the repair will still work while you are disabled
- Buzz Beacons and a handful of other weapons were not unlocking in the codex, or unlocking the wrong entries, but should be fixed now.
- SSJ3 and SSJ4 achievements no longer trigger incorrectly
- Fixed an issue in the mission menu where pressing "tab" could disable controls
