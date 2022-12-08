Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes: Bremen Improvements - 8th December

Hello everyone,

We're already back with more improvements and fixes to Bremen-Oldenburg including a solution to the sound error where the Tapchanger won’t stop on the BR 110.

As with the update yesterday, this is for Steam only while we work on certification for other platforms.

Thank you all for reporting issues, sharing your feedback, and staying patient while we deliver the patches - we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Full Changelog

Bremen-Oldenburg



Fixed collisions on hedges across the route.

Windows at Wüsting station will now correctly light up when it gets dark

The 2D map will now correctly update when selecting a path in the scenario planner.

[BR 110]

Fixed constant tap notching causing repeated audio

Adjusted air brake power

Adjustments to audio to prevent sound cut outs

Added e-brake delay

Fixed loco brakes not holding at a certain position

Added horn cut off functionality

Fixed PZB switch and the PZB mode itself

Fixed safety system indicator and numbers/distance bar controller.

Implemented dimmers for indicators and LEDs on MFA.

Changed gauges light to work with dimmer controller. Implemented dimmer for gauge lights.

[BR 425]

When PZB is enabled, you will now correctly hear the beep whenever you press any of the switches (Acknowledge, Release and Free)

[n-Wagens]